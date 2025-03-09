Willoughby Hills couple found deceased: deaths investigated as suspicious

A Willoughby Hills couple was found dead in their home Sunday morning, according to Willoughby Hills Police.

Around 10 a.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Orchard Drive for a welfare check after a family friend contacted police and said they had received concerning communication from

the couple.

Upon arrival, officers said they located the couple, both 64 years old, deceased in an upstairs bedroom. A firearm was located at the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests this is an isolated incident with no further threat to public safety; however, their deaths are being investigated as suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the deaths is asked to contact Willoughby Hills Police at 440-942-9111.