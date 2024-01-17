Willoughby Hills Police enforcing speed limits with handheld traffic cameras

You're going to want to watch your speed limit when you're on the road in Willoughby Hills.

The warning period has expired for the department's handheld photo enforcement unit, and active enforcement is now underway on I-90 and I-271.

Assigned officers on duty will use handheld units to clock speeding vehicles. People driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit could get a ticket in the mail.

​"So the officers observe the violators, the officers track the speeds, the officers activate the laser and the camera. So it's all officer operated. It's not done through some sort of automation or anything like that. It's completely officer operated," said Police Chief Matt Naegele.

Similar programs have been shown to reduce speeds and decrease accidents over time, the chief explained.