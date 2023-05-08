Willoughby woman charged with murder for boyfriend's death

Willoughby police arrested 32-year-old Ashley Deziree Doss Friday morning on murder charges after she called 911 and said she had shot her boyfriend.

She's been charged with murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the death of 30-year-old Deon'te Taylor.

Police said officers initially visited her home in the 38000 block of Oakhill Lane on May 5 around 2 a.m. for a disturbance call, and Doss and Taylor told them they were arguing, but both wanted to stay at the home.

A 911 call came into Lake County Central Dispatch around 3:20 a.m. from Doss. The call was transferred to Willoughby Police, and Doss told them she had shot Taylor in the bedroom.

Officers responded again and found Taylor unresponsive. Willoughby firefighters transported Taylor to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Doss is currently being held in the Lake County Jail without bond following an arraignment Monday morning. She's set to appear in court again on Thursday.

