Willoughby’s Touch-A-Truck event gives kids a hands-on look at big rigs and community helpers

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Kids in Willoughby got a chance to explore the big machines that keep their city running during the community’s annual Touch-A-Truck event.

Hosted by the city’s parks and recreation department in collaboration with Willoughby Police, Fire, and Service Departments, the free, family-friendly event allowed children of all ages to climb aboard a variety of city vehicles, honk horns, and learn how different equipment is used.

The event, which took place on Saturday, was designed to be both educational and entertaining. Families met the professionals who serve the city, offering kids the opportunity to ask questions and see up close how first responders and public works crews operate the equipment.

A sensory-friendly hour was also offered at the start of the event. From 9 to 10 a.m., the environment was kept quiet with no sirens, horns or flashing lights — to ensure a more accessible experience for children with sound sensitivities.