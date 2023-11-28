Winter snowstorm causes two multi-vehicle crashes within hours of each other on I-271 North

The first major snowfall of the season happened overnight Tuesday and made for a mess on Interstate 271 and Interstate 77 in Richfield Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the first multi-vehicle crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on I-271 northbound near Wheatley Road. It involved roughly 13 vehicles, including three commercial vehicles.

Some of the drivers incurred serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The exact details are unknown.

The interstate was closed at I-77 for several hours.

The second multi-vehicle crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. and was also on I-271 northbound, just a mile away from the earlier crash, the OSHP said.

The second crash involved ten vehicles, and no injuries were reported.

Although both crashes are under investigation, it is believed that the winter weather conditions played a role in both crashes.