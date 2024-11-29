Winter storm slows Black Friday shopping in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Black Friday in Ashtabula looked much different this year as winter weather kept many shoppers at home.

While some locals seemed unprepared for the snow and icy conditions, others embraced the cold.

“I think it’s great!” one shopper said.

For many business owners in Ashtabula harbor, the day was slow. There was very little foot traffic, and several stores opted to close early.

“It’s one of our biggest days of the year,” Toni Carlisle, owner of Carlisle Home in the Harbor, said. “Normally, we’d have lines.”

Carlisle closed her store at 1 p.m.

Yet, amidst the snowstorm, Kevin Grippi braved the cold to set up his chestnut stand on Bridge Street. Grippi, who roasts chestnuts over an open fire, said his stand offers a unique experience.

“There’s no place else in the country where you can get a chestnut roasted on an open fire,” Grippi said.

He was hoping to attract Black Friday shoppers while raising money for his local Kiwanis Club.

“They were expecting a good day, and it’s kept everybody away,” he said, referring to the businesses close by.

Despite the slow day, Grippi remained optimistic as he offered his roasted chestnuts to the few who ventured out.

“Usually, people drive by and scream they love my nuts, but today they just shake their head and drive by,” he said.

The proceeds from Grippi’s chestnut sales benefit the community. Some shoppers, undeterred by the snow, stopped by to give the holiday treat a try.

“It tastes like sweet potato mixed with pecan. It’s really soft. Nice and moist,” one customer said.

Even Grippi admitted it was a tough day to be outside.

“It’s crazy to be doing this today,” he said.

As the snow continued to fall, local business owners assured customers there would be plenty of time to shop before the holidays.

“We’ll be fine. We just want people to be safe. There are plenty more shopping days before Christmas,” Carlisle said.