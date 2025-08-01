Wish Bone from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony launches non-profit for Glenville community

CLEVELAND — In Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, Charles Scruggs, better known as "Wish Bone" from the rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, is hoping to bring some life back to his community.

This work involves the creation of a new non-profit called Beyond the Wishing Well.

“It means everything to me to go back to where we’re from because without our neighborhood, I don’t know who I would be,” said Wish Bone.

The goal of the nonprofit is to provide affordable housing, mental health services, financial literacy education and youth mentorship to a community Bone said is near and dear to his heart.

“I love my community. I love where I come from,” said Bone.

But Bone and his wife, Mia Scruggs, said they don’t like the direction the once vibrant community is headed.

“There’s so many empty businesses, empty houses (and) vacant lots; so, we want to help be the start to revitalize,” said Scruggs. “It took us about two years to get it formally together.”

Now, a new journey is ahead.

“Just makes us feel good to give back, but just to see our efforts really come to be is going to be the greatest part of it,” said Bone.

While the nonprofit is still in its very beginning stages, the nonprofit’s consultant, Angela Flowers, said she’s doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work to secure funding, collaborate with other businesses and community leaders and build the organization.

“We just want to meet other people that have similar missions too so we can do some collaboration projects and just continue to grow,” said Flowers.

Flowers said the nonprofit has their first event planned this Saturday with Harmony District Foundation & Equity CMG to pass out 500 backpacks before kids head back to school.

“I don’t know who I would be without the Glenville community, and so I think a piece of just reaching back is important,” said Flowers.

The event will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue, with some special appearances from Krayzie Bone and some NFL guests.

In the meantime, if you would like to get involved with Beyond the Wishing Well, you are encouraged to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

For further inquiries, email acflowers32@makingadif.com or miascruggs01@gmail.com.