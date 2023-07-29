KENT, Ohio — Downtown Kent is thriving with life and magical enchantment for an annual event that brings thousands and boosts sales for local businesses in the area.

“It is one of the biggest days for our local businesses. Our small businesses, they have a lot of great things that go on throughout the year, but this is, by far, the biggest,” said Main Street Kent Board Member Domonique Bollenbacher.

Wizardly Weekend helps local businesses thrive in Downtown Kent

Over the last several years – city leaders and business owners like Michelle Sahr say there’s been a lot of growth in Kent thanks to the university’s presence as well as events like Wizardly Weekend.

“Since the mid-2000s, there’s been a lot of change in Kent, so we’re seeing more of the community come on a regular basis,” said Off the Wagon owner Michelle Sahr.

Sahr, who owns Off the Wagon in Downtown Kent, says she is excited that the area is becoming even more inviting to everyone in the community.

“We’re seeing more than just the college students come downtown, which we love them too. But we’re seeing families every day down here,” said Sahr.

Sahr tells News 5 she hopes this momentum grows even more so Kent can continue building on its revitalization efforts.

“I think that just helps keep everything alive and happy and people coming for something to do,” said Sahr.

