WNBA legends give back to CMSD students through free basketball clinic

CLEVELAND — ServCom President and WNBA Legend Rushia Brown hosted her free Play Like a Girl clinic on Friday at Cleveland’s East Tech High School.

She said this initiative helps girls stay involved in sports by empowering them to believe in their dreams and gives them a unique opportunity to learn valuable skills on and off the court.

“The lessons that we learned along the way are what help us to be successful off the court, and we want to pass those opportunities down to the young ladies coming behind us,” said Brown.

From 1997 until 2002, Brown played for the Cleveland Rockers, which used to be the city’s former women’s NBA team.

Along the way, Brown said she had the opportunity to meet other WNBA legends like Cleveland native Barbara Turner, who returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday to pour into the next generation.

“I think it’s really, really important for people at this school and in this neighborhood to see people like me who have become successful, and it’s something that I dreamed of when I was a kid like them,” said Barbara Turner.

Turner told News 5 that she doesn’t take her position for granted because she knows stories like hers motivate high school students like Sanai Hopson-Russell.

“Hearing people say that they’ve gone through the same things, just to keep going, it makes me want to try harder and be the best player that I can be,” said Hopson-Russell.

Hopson-Russell plays basketball at Cleveland’s John Hay School of Science and Medicine, and she said she’s thankful for all the connections she’s gained.

“I think it’s important for people to be able to connect over the same sport, even if you’re playing against each other. It’s still nice to know you can bond over that,” said Hopson-Russell.

As Hopson-Russell and other student athletes soak everything in, Turner said she hopes to leave them with the one final message.

“Women are powerful. We can do many, many great things. The way the women’s game is going now, it can continue to multiply if we all believe we can be great,” said Turner.

The group hopes to make this an annual event where Turner and other WNBA legends can reach even more students.