Woman arrested, charged with felony after attempting to crash into police cruiser, police say

A 25-year-old woman from Streetsboro was arrested Monday afternoon after she attempted to crash into an on-duty officer, Streetsboro Police said in a news release.

The news release stated that the woman intentionally cut through side streets to intercept the officer as he drove north on Page Road.

Although she ran a stop sign at the intersection of Root Drive and Page Road at high rates of speed, she just missed the patrol car.

Instead, she traveled over a driveway, drainage ditch and across a yard where she struck a pine tree and a house on Page Road, police said.

The vehicle she was driving, a 2014 blue Ford Fusion, was significantly damaged due to the crash. The house was also moderately damaged and was empty at the time of the incident.

The woman has been charged with felonious assault on a police officer, a first-degree felony, police said

The motivation behind the attempted assault is unknown at this time.