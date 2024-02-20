Woman arrested for assault after incident at Cleveland Clinic main campus

A woman was arrested after an incident on Feb. 18 at the Cleveland Clinic main campus, which resulted in several caregivers receiving minor injuries, according to a statement from the clinic.

The incident took place in a patient care area at the main campus, and the woman was arrested by Cleveland Clinic Police, hospital officials said.

According to court documents, the woman was charged with assault and aggravated disorderly conduct.

Clinic representatives provided no other details on the incident.

The Cleveland Clinic provided a statement that reads, in part:

“Several caregivers were treated for minor injuries and are being offered advocacy and supportive resources. The safety and well-being of our caregivers and patients is our top priority. Workplace violence is never acceptable, and we do not tolerate any form of threatening or aggressive behavior toward our caregiver team. We remain committed to reducing and preventing workplace violence to create the safest environment to provide and receive care. Due to HIPAA and the ongoing investigation, we cannot provide additional information.”