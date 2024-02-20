Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman arrested for assault after incident at Cleveland Clinic main campus

Cleveland Clinic
Stephen Travarca P-216.444.0768
The Cleveland Innovation District is trying to leverage universities, hospital systems, and investment dollars to turn Cleveland into a technology hub.
Cleveland Clinic
Posted at 4:51 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 16:51:40-05

A woman was arrested after an incident on Feb. 18 at the Cleveland Clinic main campus, which resulted in several caregivers receiving minor injuries, according to a statement from the clinic.

The incident took place in a patient care area at the main campus, and the woman was arrested by Cleveland Clinic Police, hospital officials said.

According to court documents, the woman was charged with assault and aggravated disorderly conduct.

Clinic representatives provided no other details on the incident.

The Cleveland Clinic provided a statement that reads, in part:

“Several caregivers were treated for minor injuries and are being offered advocacy and supportive resources. The safety and well-being of our caregivers and patients is our top priority. Workplace violence is never acceptable, and we do not tolerate any form of threatening or aggressive behavior toward our caregiver team. We remain committed to reducing and preventing workplace violence to create the safest environment to provide and receive care. Due to HIPAA and the ongoing investigation, we cannot provide additional information.”

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through