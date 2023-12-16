Woman dead after being accidentally shot in Akron; man charged with negligent homicide, police say

A 29-year-old woman is dead after being involved in an unintentional shooting.

According to the Akron Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Stadelman Avenue around 11:30 p.m. to find the woman outside the home with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to police, the suspect and the victim were in a car with one other person when, from the back seat, the loaded gun that the suspect was handling went off once, hitting him in the leg before striking the victim in the driver's seat.

An initial investigation at the scene caused police to determine the shooting was an accident.

The 31-year-old suspect remained at the scene and was treated for his non-life-threatening injury. He was charged with negligent homicide and weapons while intoxicated and booked into the Summit County Jail.