Woman dies after falling out of vehicle on I-90 in Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" early Sunday morning on I-90 and found a woman who had fallen out of a vehicle on the highway.

It happened just after midnight on I-90 WB near West 44th Street.

Police said it's unclear how she fell out of the vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators closed down the highway for a short time to process the scene. No further information has been released.

The matter remains under investigation.