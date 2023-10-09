Woman in critical condition after shooting on East 52nd Street

A woman is in the hospital after a shooting on East 52nd Street.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m.

News 5's overnight photographer said the street was riddled with bullets.

CPD investigating a shooting on E52 near Dalton. CPD marked a bunch of casings in the street with blue gloves that seem to suggest that someone was shooting into the house from the street. EMS transported one. pic.twitter.com/GkAVRnnvKx — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 9, 2023

EMS said the 48-year-old woman was transported to Metro Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.