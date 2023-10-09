Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman in critical condition after shooting on East 52nd Street

A woman is in the hospital after a shooting on East 52nd Street.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 07:36:43-04

A woman is in the hospital after a shooting on East 52nd Street.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m.

News 5's overnight photographer said the street was riddled with bullets.

EMS said the 48-year-old woman was transported to Metro Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.