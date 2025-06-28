Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman killed in Akron hit-skip crash; police looking for driver, car involved

Akron Police Logo 3.jpg
Joe McGee
File Image.
Akron Police Logo 3.jpg
Posted

The Akron Police Department is investigating a hit-skip crash that left a 43-year-old woman dead early Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Brent Bauknecht, the crash occurred just after midnight near West South Street and the Ohio and Erie Canal Way Path crosswalk at Lakeshore Boulevard.

The woman was walking in the area when she was struck by what appears to have been a silver Chevrolet Malibu, Bauknecht said. The car fled the scene after striking the woman. She was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived. Her name has not been released.

The car likely has heavy front-end damage to its headlights, hood and windshield.

Akron Police Chief Brian Harding is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the department.

“This was a senseless and heartbreaking tragedy. We need the community’s help to identify the person responsible and bring justice to the victim’s family,” Harding said.

Anyone with a tip is urged to contact the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and a tip to 274637.

