Woman severely burned in Akron duplex apartment fire

A woman was taken to a hospital after over 90% of her body was badly burned in a structure fire on Annadale Avenue in Akron, according to Akron Fire Chief Leon Henderson.

Akron Fire responded to Annadale Avenue between East Butchel and East Exchange Street at about 8:45 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

When fire personnel arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a two-and-a-half-story duplex apartment structure.

News 5 Cleveland Akron duplex apartment fire

Henderson said initial reports said there was possibly a person and an animal inside.

Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire on the first and second floors.

News 5 Cleveland Akron duplex apartment fire

A woman in her late 20s was taken out of the building and transported to the Burn Unit at Children's Hospital/Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, Henderson said.

According to Henderson, the State Fire Marshall's Office and the Fire Investigation Unit were called to the scene to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

Henderson said the cause is undetermined at this time.