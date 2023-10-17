Watch Now
Woo-hoo! Moe's Pop-Up Bar comes to Akron in January

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
"The Simpsons" costumed characters, from left, Bart Simpson, Homer Simpson, Lisa Simpson, Marge Simpson and Maggie Simpson pose together on the 86th floor observation deck during Fox's "The Simpsons" 30th anniversary celebration at the Empire State Building on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 5:08 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 17:08:05-04

This winter, you'll be able to get off your duff and grab a Duff when you round up the Homer to your Barney and purchase tickets to the Moe's Springfield Pop-Up Bar coming to Akron in January.

According to the event's website, the "Simpsons"-inspired bar will offer a special menu and drinks for fans to be immersed in Jan. 19-28.

According to our media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal, the traveling bar launched in 2020 and has visited Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and Massachusetts.

The pop-up bar will temporarily take over the Missing Falls Brewery at 540 South Main Street, transforming the space into Moe's Tavern, says the ABJ.

Tickets range from $23 to $79 (doh!) and will go on sale Nov. 3. Find more info and purchase tickets here.

