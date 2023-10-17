Woo-hoo! Moe's Pop-Up Bar comes to Akron in January

This winter, you'll be able to get off your duff and grab a Duff when you round up the Homer to your Barney and purchase tickets to the Moe's Springfield Pop-Up Bar coming to Akron in January.

According to the event's website, the "Simpsons"-inspired bar will offer a special menu and drinks for fans to be immersed in Jan. 19-28.

According to our media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal, the traveling bar launched in 2020 and has visited Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and Massachusetts.

The pop-up bar will temporarily take over the Missing Falls Brewery at 540 South Main Street, transforming the space into Moe's Tavern, says the ABJ.

Tickets range from $23 to $79 (doh!) and will go on sale Nov. 3. Find more info and purchase tickets here.