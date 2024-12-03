Wooster investigators search for arsonist connected to last week's house fire

WOOSTER, Ohio — Investigators have determined that a fire in an abandoned home last week was intentionally set, prompting an arson investigation.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. in a vacant house on W. North Street, filling the area with flames and heavy smoke.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with firetrucks lining the street and flames shooting through the roof.

“We kept thinking how great it would be for somebody to fix that house up, and all of a sudden this happens,” Lee Yercheck, who frequently passes by the house, said.

Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Berry said crews encountered heavy flames coming from a first-floor window when they arrived.

The fire also caused extensive damage to the back of the house, with parts of the roof caving in.

A man emerged from the basement and alerted firefighters that a woman was still inside.

Crews entered the basement, where they found only light smoke and a small fire.

They rescued the woman, who was taken to a local hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

“They were able to grab her, put her on their shoulder and carry her out,” Berry said.

The man told investigators that he started the small basement fire to stay warm.

However, evidence showed that the larger fire had started on the first floor, not in the basement where the man and woman were staying.

“When they opened the basement door and saw how little smoke was coming out, they knew that’s not where the fire started,” Berry said.

Investigators believe a third party was possibly involved and have sent evidence to the Ohio Crime Lab for analysis.

“We don’t want those folks [in the basement] to be blamed for something they really didn’t do,” Berry said.

Berry says during the investigation they took a closer look, despite the small fire in the basement.

The Wooster Fire Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the arsonist.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-263-5366.

While the house is considered a total loss, officials expressed relief that everyone made it out safely.

Investigators are confident they will identify the person responsible and are urging the community to come forward with any tips.