Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Word Church to host family-fun event this weekend for the community

The competition is Saturday and Sunday, and organizers say this event promises to be a thrilling family-fun experience for both players and visitors.
thumbnail_MidnightRumble-Version2-SQ.jpeg
The Word Church
The competition is Saturday and Sunday, and organizers say this event promises to be a thrilling family-fun experience for both players and visitors.
thumbnail_MidnightRumble-Version2-SQ.jpeg
Posted at 10:28 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 23:13:39-04

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Looking for a chance to win $5,000? Well, look no further.

Founder and Senior Pastor Dr. R. A. Vernon of The Word Church and Renowned Sports Analyst Chris Broussard invite the community to play for a chance to win big bucks during their high-stakes 5-on-5 basketball tournament, also known as The Midnight Rumble.

The competition is Saturday and Sunday, and organizers say this event promises to be a thrilling family-fun experience for both players and visitors.

Below are the event details:

  • Date: Saturday, March 16 (Single Round Tournament) & Sunday, March 17 (Championship Round)
  • Time: 6 p.m. (Check-in at 5 p.m.) on Saturday & 2 p.m. on Sunday
  • Location: The Word Church, 18909 South Miles Road, Warrensville Heights, Ohio 44128

Tournament Format:

  • Single Game Elimination
  • Championship Prize: $5,000
  • Runner-Up Prize: $1,000

Registration:

  • Open to individuals 18 and over
  • Teams must register by March 10

For more interviews or questions about the content of this release, please contact LaChanee Davis at 216-857-9640 or via email at LaChanee@wordcity.org.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through