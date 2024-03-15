The Word Church to host family-fun event this weekend for the community

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Looking for a chance to win $5,000? Well, look no further.

Founder and Senior Pastor Dr. R. A. Vernon of The Word Church and Renowned Sports Analyst Chris Broussard invite the community to play for a chance to win big bucks during their high-stakes 5-on-5 basketball tournament, also known as The Midnight Rumble.

The competition is Saturday and Sunday, and organizers say this event promises to be a thrilling family-fun experience for both players and visitors.

Below are the event details:



Date: Saturday, March 16 (Single Round Tournament) & Sunday, March 17 (Championship Round)

Saturday, March 16 (Single Round Tournament) & Sunday, March 17 (Championship Round) Time: 6 p.m. (Check-in at 5 p.m.) on Saturday & 2 p.m. on Sunday

6 p.m. (Check-in at 5 p.m.) on Saturday & 2 p.m. on Sunday Location: The Word Church, 18909 South Miles Road, Warrensville Heights, Ohio 44128

Tournament Format:



Single Game Elimination

Championship Prize: $5,000

Runner-Up Prize: $1,000

Registration:



Open to individuals 18 and over

Teams must register by March 10

For more interviews or questions about the content of this release, please contact LaChanee Davis at 216-857-9640 or via email at LaChanee@wordcity.org.