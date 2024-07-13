World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday; Middleburg Heights Mayor declares July 11 Walter Grondeski Day

Walter Grondeski has seen a lot, and on Friday, he saw birthday number 105. And his family invited us to his birthday celebration.

Born just after World War I ended in 1919, Walter was drafted into the U.S. Army for World War II in 1942.

As a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Walter’s sister pointed out just how important family is.

“We were a very close family with everybody, all of us brothers and sisters,“ Lucy Young told News 5. "We just loved each other.”

The mayor of Middleburg Heights declared July 11, 2024, Walter Grondeski Day in the city, and O’Neill Healthcare hosted a party.

Residents ate cake, sang songs and helped celebrate Walter’s birthday with a celebration 105 years in the making.