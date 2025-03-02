Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

World War II veteran gets special honor after 100th birthday

IMG_6632 (1).jpg
News 5 Cleveland
Steve Jeziorski
IMG_6632 (1).jpg
Posted

A Cleveland-born Medina resident and World War II veteran was honored with a special award in Brunswick on Saturday afternoon, just days after his 100th birthday.

Steve Jeziorski of Medina was recognized for his birthday and surrounded by friends, family, and city, county, state and veteran leaders.

Screenshot 2025-03-01 203729.png
100th birthday celebration

He served in the United States Army from July 7, 1943 to Jan. 28, 1946. He served with the 415th Infantry Division in Europe during WWII and participated in the Northern France, Rhineland Campaigns and Central Europe Campaigns as a truck driver, his certificate of recognition said.

The 100-year-old veteran was injured on the beaches of Normandy just four days after D-Day occurred.

He was honored with a proclamation from the office of the mayor of Brunswick, a certificate from Medina County and veteran's group, and recognition from the general assembly of the state of Ohio by two local representatives.

News 5 Anchor Rob Powers was present for the celebration after he was invited to join and say happy birthday.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.