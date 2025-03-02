World War II veteran gets special honor after 100th birthday

A Cleveland-born Medina resident and World War II veteran was honored with a special award in Brunswick on Saturday afternoon, just days after his 100th birthday.

Steve Jeziorski of Medina was recognized for his birthday and surrounded by friends, family, and city, county, state and veteran leaders.

He served in the United States Army from July 7, 1943 to Jan. 28, 1946. He served with the 415th Infantry Division in Europe during WWII and participated in the Northern France, Rhineland Campaigns and Central Europe Campaigns as a truck driver, his certificate of recognition said.

The 100-year-old veteran was injured on the beaches of Normandy just four days after D-Day occurred.

He was honored with a proclamation from the office of the mayor of Brunswick, a certificate from Medina County and veteran's group, and recognition from the general assembly of the state of Ohio by two local representatives.

