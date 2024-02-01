Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Would-be thief who was caught by Akron workers with a forklift last year has been arrested again

Same place, but this time he was caught by police, not with a forklift
Forklift1a.jpg
Akron Police
Akron Police body camera shows a car with an alleged car thief inside suspended by a forklift as police wait to arrest him.
Forklift1a.jpg
Posted at 11:39 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 11:39:07-05

Less than four months after a ma was arrested after Akron car lot employees used a forklift to stop him from stealing a vehicle, that same man was arrested again there for attempting to steal a vehicle.

Police said they responded to Akron Auto Wrecking around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the owner said a man was on the property attempting to steal a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found damage to a previously secured gate and a blue Subaru Impreza missing.

Police said they found the vehicle shortly after at Perkins and North College streets with the 28-year-old man still inside.

He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, auto theft, and two drug-related offenses.

In October, the same man attempted to steal a vehicle from the same car lot but was stopped by employees who used a forklift to suspend him over 20 feet in the air until police arrived.

Car lot employees use forklift to stop vehicle with would-be car thief inside until police arrive

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Watch This Weekend East Palestine: One Year Later