Would-be thief who was caught by Akron workers with a forklift last year has been arrested again

Less than four months after a ma was arrested after Akron car lot employees used a forklift to stop him from stealing a vehicle, that same man was arrested again there for attempting to steal a vehicle.

Police said they responded to Akron Auto Wrecking around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the owner said a man was on the property attempting to steal a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found damage to a previously secured gate and a blue Subaru Impreza missing.

Police said they found the vehicle shortly after at Perkins and North College streets with the 28-year-old man still inside.

He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, auto theft, and two drug-related offenses.

In October, the same man attempted to steal a vehicle from the same car lot but was stopped by employees who used a forklift to suspend him over 20 feet in the air until police arrived.

