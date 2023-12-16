Watch Now
Wreaths Across America hosted at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon

Each year in December, there is a special ceremony that takes place at cemeteries all across the country in honor of Wreaths Across America.
Photo credit: Gary Abrahamsen
Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 14:55:33-05

AVON, Ohio — Thousands of wreaths are now left behind at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon to recognize Wreaths Across America.

“In the world today that we’re in, we need military, we need personnel. We want to say thanks to them. We don’t want to forget what they’ve sacrificed,” said Julie Limpach, who’s a member of the Nathan Perry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

On this day of remembrance, Julie Limpach says the goal is to honor our fallen heroes, honor those who are serving now and teach the community the value of our freedom.

 “That’s one of the important things is seeing families walk around, attend the beautiful ceremony that we have and then they go out and they pay honor to the veterans,” said Limpach.

Limpach is a member of the Nathan Perry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which is the group that organized Saturday’s event.

 “It means a lot to Nathan Perry Chapter because we see the community pull together,” said Limpach.

Limpach says this is the organization’s third year hosting Wreaths Across America.

She tells News 5 they will be back again next year so they can continue bringing people like Chris Lumpp together.

“My grandfather served in the Navy so for me, this is personally amazing to honor our veterans,” said Chris Lumpp.

