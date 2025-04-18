Watch Now
Wrong-way driver on I-71 South crashes and injures 56-year-old woman

News 5 Cleveland | Mike Vielhaber
Wrong-way crash on I-71 by W 130th exit
A 32-year-old man driving the wrong way on I-76 South crashed into the car of a 56-year-old woman just north of the West 130th Street exit early Friday morning, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police said that at approximately 1:13 a.m., they received a call about a two-vehicle car crash on I-71 South.

According to CPD, the 32-year-old was driving a 2015 Honda and was traveling north in the southbound lane, passing the West 130th Street overpass, when the accident happened.

He was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, CPD said. The 56-year-old woman was also transported to the hospital and was confined.

Charges have not been filed, but an Aggravated Vehicular Assault report was completed, according to CPD.

Cleveland Police said the incident is under investigation.

