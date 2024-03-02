Yee-haw! Cleveland Police horses corralled after escaping stable, running on Interstate 90

It's not every day you see horses galloping down the middle of a highway, but that was just what motorists on I-90 in Cleveland witnessed Saturday afternoon.

You can see the horses run amok in the video player below:

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the horses escaped from the CPD Mounted Unit stables and cantered their way down onto the interstate, causing a very unique traffic jam.

The Ohio Department of Transportation caught it all on camera.

Video of the escape shows the two horses weaving through stopped traffic as a police cruiser follows behind.

Eventually, the animals were caught and safely returned to their paddock.