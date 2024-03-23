YMCA of Greater Cleveland holds Healthy Kids Day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND — Saturday afternoon inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was all about promoting health and wellness for local youth as the YMCA of Greater Cleveland hosted its Healthy Kids Day inside the home of the Cavs and Monsters.

Held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the free event featured youth fitness classes, dancing, sports skills clinics held by the Cavs Academy, arts and crafts and other fun stations throughout the venue.

Vendors were on site offering information, more activities, prizes and fun games to keep the kids active at every stop.

The day was part of a national initiative aimed at "inspiring kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active."

"I remember when we were little, we were outside playing and doing all sorts of things. You don’t have to be stuck in front of a computer or video games, there’s a lot to explore not only inside the YMCA itself but Greater Clevland area so get outside, have a little fun, just something a little different today," said Camille Travis, Executive Director at Parker Hannifin Downtown YMCA.

To learn more about the YMCA's initiatives and Healthy Kids Day,click here.