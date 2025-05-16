'You can clearly see the buildup': Unusual pileup lingers at apartment complex in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Dirty and used toilets wrapped in garbage bags are not what Sarah Allen said she would like to see outside her window at Chestnut Lake Apartments in Strongsville.

But for the past week, she said it’s been her new reality.

“Your residents live here. Like this is our home, and we can’t open our windows because there’s used toilets outside,” said Allen.

For residents like Brie Schneider, she said she has a bigger mess in her hallways.

“I think that it’s absolutely atrocious that they think that they can just keep doing this,” said Schneider.

Now, she would like to see it wiped away after dealing with this issue since April 29.

“They removed our toilets and then they sat out in the halls for like a good like week, week and a half and they’ve been slowly removed over time but a lot of them are still in the building,” said Schneider.

Allen shared a letter with News 5 where the apartment complex posted a 24-hour notice one day before beginning work to remove toilets and shower heads on May 8.

While both women’s toilets have been replaced, they said the problem is now timing, lack of communication and the risk of germs.

“You can clearly see the buildup. Yeah, gross. It’s gross,” said Allen.

They even said they’re dealing with water pressure issues due to this work, so we called Chestnut Lake Apartments and left several messages— but they have yet to get back to us.

But Allen said they shared the following response on her Facebook post:

“Hello, we do apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. We are currently waiting for the trash compost to be emptied as it is at full capacity with toilets. Once it is emptied, we will make sure to remove these toilets as soon as possible. If you have any other concerns, you can always reach out to us directly at 440-243-1426 and we would be happy to answer (any) questions you may have! Thank you.”

“Why do they need to be right under our windows? Like there’s so much space on this property,” said Allen.

As the women wait for their property managers to act, they said they would like to see more accountability.

“Something needs to change. This is not just one instance. This has been multiple, horrible things,” said Schneider.