'You think of the worst:' Family pleading for answers in Lorain woman's disappearance

LORAIN, Ohio — Family and friends are searching for answers in the disappearance of a Lorain woman. Police say the last contact reported with Desiree Long was on Oct. 9.

Her mother said she’s desperate for word from her oldest child.

“She loved her kids, she loved her family. She would do anything for us. Anyone she would do anything for. She was a good person, besides the lifestyle she chose to do,” Michelle Long said.

Michelle explained Desiree was struggling with addiction and her substance abuse would, at times, strain their relationship.

“She chose drugs over family, kids, life, love,” she said.

Despite stretches when the 33-year-old would not return home, Michelle said her daughter has always responded when family members would reach out to her.

News 5 Michelle Long

“That’s what’s killing us - not talking to her,” she said. “Her dad, her cousins, her sisters, her aunts, nobody [has heard from her]. They just want to talk to her right now.”

Police said several sources have reported Desiree traveling to Cleveland at some point in recent weeks, and some said she may have taken a rideshare, like Uber or Lyft, between there and Lorain. Detectives have not been able to verify the information and told News 5 that her last confirmed location was in Lorain, and she did not have a cell phone with GPS capability to trace.

“Everybody has thrown out stories. Some people have gone after leads, tried to see and there’s still nothing, no Desiree, nothing at all,” Michelle said.

Other family and friends told News 5 they’ve been searching for Desiree themselves. Some said they’ve been checking places she frequented and even searching abandoned homes and empty lots.

“You think of the worst. So that’s all I can think of right now, [that there’s] nothing good out of this at all,” Michelle said.

She’s pleading for anyone with information about her daughter to come forward.

“I won’t have no questions. Just lead me in the direction of Desiree. That’s all I ask,” she said. “At the end of the day, she’s a sister, she’s a daughter, she’s an aunt, she’s a niece, she’s a woman and she’s a human being.”

If you have information about Desiree’s whereabouts, contact Lorain Police at 440-204-2105.