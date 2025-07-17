You will most likely have to pay more to maintain your car in Ohio...

You will most likely be paying more money to maintain your car as fees for titles, registration and other paperwork will increase under the new Ohio state budget.

In January of 2026, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will increase its $5 service fee to $8.

Vehicle titles will go up by $3 statewide, and each county will be able to charge an additional $5 on top of that.

These are just a few examples of fee increases that are all a part of fee changes across the state in the new budget.