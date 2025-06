A young boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning Friday night at a public pool at the Lonnie L. Burten Recreational Center in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland Police, they received a call to the building on East 46th Street, near Outhwaite Avenue, around 8:30 p.m.

EMS reported that the boy is approximately 7 years old.

