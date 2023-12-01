Watch Now
Youngstown man arrested in Minnesota for 2022 shooting

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 8:21 PM, Nov 30, 2023
A Youngstown man was arrested in Minnesota Wednesday night for a shooting that killed one and injured two in 2022, according to the U.S. Marshals.

On April 26, 2022, a 21-year-old man chased down a person while driving in the 2800 block of Mohawk Avenue in Youngstown, authorities said.

The man fired dozens of shots, killing a 24-year-old man and injuring two others including a toddler, authorities said.

Earlier this week, the FBI Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force learned that the man had fled Ohio and was staying near Minneapolis.

Authorities said they found him in an apartment in New Hope, Minnesota, late Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old barricaded himself in the apartment, but eventually surrendered himself, authorities said.

He will remain in custody in Minnesota until he can be extracted back to Youngstown, authorities said.

