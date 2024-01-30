Youngstown man sentenced to over 14 years in prison for leading drug conspiracy

A 48-year-old Youngstown man was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for leading a drug conspiracy from 2020 until 2022.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Terrance May was sentenced to 175 months in prison Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs and distributing drugs.

According to court documents and court records, May led a drug conspiracy in the Youngstown area that distributed fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin from February 2020 until January 2022.

A wiretap was used by investigators to intercept drug communications from May and other co-conspirators, which led to search warrants being executed that resulted in seizures of illegal drugs, the release said.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Youngstown, the Youngstown Police Department, the Boardman Police Department, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, and the Campbell Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason M. Katz prosecuted the case.