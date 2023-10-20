'You’ve got blue family:' Law enforcement across the country rallies for Cleveland detective's recovery

A Cleveland Police detective is beginning a difficult recovery after she was seriously injured in a tragic accident while vacationing in Utah. While Ashley Schut receives medical attention more than 1,700 miles from home, she’s also receiving an outpouring of support from her law enforcement family, near and far.

“She’s an amazing police officer. She worked in two districts, and there’s nobody that says anything bad about her whatsoever,” said Jeff Follmer, the President of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association (CPPA).

Schut, a former college athlete, was recruited to work as a violent crimes detective in the department’s fourth district because of her tenacity and commitment to the community.

“Despite everything she’s going through, she’s concerned about leaving her caseload to the rest of her unit while she’s down,” said Brent Jex.

The Utah Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President had no connection to Schut prior to this week but has since come to know the 30-year-old and her husband, Gabriel.

“They are two truly remarkable people,” he said.

Photos snapped by the couple during a vacation to Utah showed scenic hikes and sweeping vistas of snowcapped mountains. Tuesday, they planned to round out the trip by paragliding at a popular park about 25 miles outside of Salt Lake City.

“This was kind of the capstone of the vacation,” Jex explained.

Things changed in an instant.

Police in Draper, UT, said Ashley Schut was flying tandem with an instructor when they collided with a hang glider in the air. The instructor died at the scene. Both Schut and the hang glider pilot were injured.

Schut has needed multiple surgeries for a fractured pelvis and to relieve spinal cord pressure to reverse potential paralysis.

“It’s heartbreaking, especially when they’re away from the city doing a family thing,” said Follmer.

Despite being states away from family and friends, Follmer said the Schuts are still receiving a torrent of support.

“The brotherhood and sisterhood that goes across the country is always there with everybody,” he said.

Jex told News 5 that when officers at the scene of the crash learned Schut was an out-of-state police officer, they contacted the Utah FOP.

He said, “At a point in time when you might not have blood family there, you’ve got blue family.”

The group covered about $500 of immediate expenses and started an online fundraiser to help with the expected costs of travel, food and medical treatment. As of Friday afternoon, it had collected more than half of a $30,000 goal.

Jex called the couple “extremely humble” and “strong in faith.” He said while the Cleveland detective recovers in Utah, her husband relayed a message of gratitude for the generosity of friends, strangers and the extended family they’ve acquired since the accident.

“He wanted everybody, here and there, to know he’s grateful for their prayers and support,” Jex said.

On a separate online fundraiser for meals for the couple, Gabriel Schut wrote, “Thank you to everyone for all of the generous support and prayers!! Despite the tragic and scary circumstances, God has been so gracious to us through all of you. It’s a blessing to have help with food.”

Follmer expects the Schuts to remain in Utah for several more weeks. The CPPA is making plans to continue supporting the couple when they return home.

If you’d like to contribute to the fundraising efforts, you can donate to the Help a Hero campaign by clicking here and to the Meal Train fundraiser by clicking here.