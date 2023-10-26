You've heard of the Walking Dead, but have you heard of zombie trees?

The Walking Dead has come back to life just in time for Halloween.

Although you may see a lot of zombies around Halloween, that's not the type of zombie we are talking about. We're talking about the ones in your backyard: zombie trees.

They're actually trees that have been damaged in a storm but are still standing or starting to decay from the inside. They may appear healthy on the outside, but inside, they are rotting or have issues that could cause severe damage.

The good news? There are steps that can be taken to help save these zombie trees. After a big storm, it's a good idea to inspect the trees in your yard, especially around the base and root system, for any signs of uprooting or damage.