Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

You've heard of the Walking Dead, but have you heard of zombie trees?

Although you may see a lot of zombies around Halloween, that's not the type of zombie we are talking about. We're talking about the ones in your backyard: zombie trees.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 13:53:58-04

The Walking Dead has come back to life just in time for Halloween.

Although you may see a lot of zombies around Halloween, that's not the type of zombie we are talking about. We're talking about the ones in your backyard: zombie trees.

They're actually trees that have been damaged in a storm but are still standing or starting to decay from the inside. They may appear healthy on the outside, but inside, they are rotting or have issues that could cause severe damage.

The good news? There are steps that can be taken to help save these zombie trees. After a big storm, it's a good idea to inspect the trees in your yard, especially around the base and root system, for any signs of uprooting or damage.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.