YWCA needs community’s support at key event to prevent cuts to programming

CLEVELAND — The YWCA of Greater Cleveland is getting ready for its annual Women of Achievement Awards Ceremony next Wednesday, June 4.

President and CEO Helen Forbes Fields said it’s the organization’s largest fundraising event, which helps continue the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

“At the YWCA, we stand for eliminating racism and empowering women so by saying those words, which we truly believe everyone should believe in, our federal funding may be threatened,” said Forbes Fields.

At this time, Forbes Fields said the YWCA has yet to face any federal funding cuts.

But if it did happen, she said that could leave the women they serve without shelter, and it also could affect the meals the organization receives from the United States Department of Agriculture to feed their early learning center preschoolers.

“It’s pretty daunting in terms of the effects that we may very well see,” said Forbes Fields.

Even Clinical Director Kathy Wingo Harris said it’s concerning given the vulnerable community the YWCA serves.

“Any cuts or losses of financial assistance would be devastating. They would actually be un-housed,” said Wingo Harris.

Still, both women remain hopeful in the organization’s future with the help of the community’s support at the Women of Achievement Awards Ceremony, that’s been going on for the last 47 years.

“We like to say here we provide support, nurture and care to women no matter what your station in life may be from the women that we serve at our shelter to women through women of achievement where we’re recognizing their career heights,” said Forbes Fields.

This year, nine women from a cross-section of careers in the community will be honored while also raising money for the people Wingo Harris said need it the most.

“We care about them. It’s more than just doing business. We’re really a part of their lives and they’re apart of ours too,” said Wingo Harris.

To purchase a ticket or support the organization’s mission, click here.