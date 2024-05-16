Zipper Merge: Are you merging correctly?

CLEVELAND — In the daily hustle and bustle of our morning commutes do you know when and how should one merge?

The age-old debate between swiftly moving over or strategically advancing to the front and hoping for an opening rages on, especially when it comes to zipper merges.

A zipper merge is a technique that, if embraced correctly, could alleviate traffic congestion according to studies.

"There has been research done by multiple states. It's found that it will ease congestion by 40%," Isaac Hunt, Spokesperson for ODOT, said.

"It can lessen commute times by 14 minutes. Michigan saw a decrease in delays by 60% in one of their studies."

The essence of the zipper merge lies in its name – much like the teeth of a zipper, vehicles from both lanes interlace seamlessly, allowing for a steady and efficient flow of traffic.

Despite its efficiency, apprehension surrounding the zipper merge persists among drivers, who may perceive it as cutting the line or behaving discourteously.

So, the next time you approach a zipper merge, remember – it's not about jumping ahead but rather moving forward together, one car at a time.

Have a traffic, construction, or travel question or tip? Send it to elizabeth.vanmetre@wews.com