Memorial service announced at Rocket Arena for Lorain officer Wagner

CLEVELAND — The City of Lorain and the Lorain Police Department have released details about officer Phillip Wagner's memorial service, which will be held at Rocket Arena on Wednesday, July 30. The public and media are invited, with doors opening at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.

According to North Ridgeville Police, the funeral procession will start around 7:30 a.m. at Liston Funeral Home and go into Downtown Cleveland.

The procession route is east on Center Ridge Road, south on Lear Nagle Road, East on Lorain Road and then east on I-480. Center Ridge Road, from Stoney Ridge Road to Maddock Road, will be closed at 6:30 to allow vehicles involved to stage for the procession.

"We ask for patience during this time, and we extend our gratitude to our community for your support in honoring Officer Wagner’s service," North Ridgeville Police said.

Wagner's dedication to public service and to the Lorain community will be remembered, according to a press release from the city, which added that the department appreciates the continued outpouring of support.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office tells News 5 that its deputies, as well as officers from other surrounding agencies, will be covering Lorain's patrols from 6 a.m. on Tuesday through 6 p.m. on Thursday.

