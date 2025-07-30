Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scammers ready to cash in on emotions after officer's death

News 5
A Lorain County Sheriff's deputy wears a memorial band around his badge in memory of Lorain officer Phillip Wagner
For those grieving the loss of Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner, there may be a feeling of what can I do to show my support for his family?

Good Morning Cleveland Anchor and Consumer Reporter Mike Brookbank wants to remind you that scammers are ready to cash in on those emotions.

He found it is common for schemes to emerge in the days following an officer's death in the line of duty to exploit the community's grief and generosity.

Play it safe if you're looking to support Officer Phillip Wagner's family financially.

First, avoid donating through links in unsolicited text or e-mail messages.

Second, verify the fundraiser to see if it's been shared by the department or his family.

Fundraisers spread across NE Ohio for 3 ambushed Lorain officers

Also, a GoFundMe for Officer Wagner has been set up by his sister-in-law.

