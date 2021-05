AVON, Ohio — A seventh-grader at Holy Trinity School in Avon was the only girl in her school to “brave the shave” at a fundraiser for the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation.

“If you're thinking of shaving your head you should definitely do it,” said Madeline Roisman, the young girl who had her head shaved last Friday.

The charity funds childhood cancer research around the world and the event on Friday raised more than $26,000.