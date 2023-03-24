'Badger Lab' work-study program gives opportunities to students with developmental disabilities

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. It is a campaign to highlight how people with and without disabilities are coming together to form strong communities.

There is a great example of that happening in Geauga County, where a program in the school district is helping not only students but employers, and creating a stronger and more inclusive community.

Syndey Rohl, 15, has Down syndrome. It is not a disability, but her superpower which she gets to explore through a work-study program at Great Lakes Growers in Geauga County.

Katie Ussin The "Badger Lab" vocational program at Great Lakes Growers in Geauga County is helping students and employers, and creating a stronger and more inclusive community.

She said she loves coming to work every day. She explained how she first washes her hands, then puts on her hair net and then begins placing stickers on produce packaging.

Sydney is a student at Berkshire Local Schools and is part of their "Badger Lab" vocational program.

“The Badger Lab is a job program that can teach you job skills, and teaches you what jobs you can get, and what jobs you like,” said Gio Vargas, 16.

The program provides real-life work experience combined with hard and soft skill training to help students like Gio and Sydney become gainfully employed post-graduation.

Ashley Brzozowski, Badger Lab work-study coordinator, says they are an untapped population of talent. She says 40% of peers with disabilities are unemployed but looking for employment.

The Badger Lab started just a few years ago and is proving to be a success for both students and businesses.

“We have 15 employers now,” said Brzozowski. “So, I think the community has embraced it.”

Great Lakes Growers was one of the first. Kara Bonner and her husband are the owners and say the program is wonderful and the students are a huge asset.

“We have two daughters and I want these children who have disabilities to have the same opportunities that our daughters have and will be able to have,” said Bonner.

Naveah just became Great Lakes Growers' first Badger Lab student to transition to the payroll. Brzozowski says you won’t find more dependable employees.

“A typical peer has a 120% turnover rate on the job and our students have a 20% turnover rate, said Brzozowski.

The program is removing barriers and creating opportunities.

They provide transportation to and from the job site. Plus, they provide on-site job coaches, like Lori, who was helping support Gio and Sydney at Great Lakes Growers, and they step back as the students become more independent within their jobs.

Not only are these students hard workers, they’re also a joy to be around.

When asked if she loved her job, Syndey responded with a resounding, “Yes,” and a big smile.

