Browns WR Rashard Higgins announces he's expecting first son, proposes to high school sweetheart

CLEVELAND — Sometimes we all just need a little good news and Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins has plenty of it to go around— sharing the news that he is expecting his first son and surprising his high school sweetheart Brianna Williams with a proposal on the beautiful beaches of Turks and Caicos.

Higgins shared the video announcement on Twitter, that first showed the couple's gender reveal moment, popping a powder and confetti cannon that exploded in a cloud of blue, letting the two know they are expecting a boy.

Following the reveal, the two were posing for photos along the shore and while Williams was mid-pose, Higgins got down on one knee behind her and popped the question.

Watch the sweet moment below:

To the love of my life @Deane_babyy I can’t wait to start this new journey with you.

I Love you unconditionally 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Zgscbs47dR — Wood (@CALLME_WOOD) April 9, 2021

Here's to the happy couple!