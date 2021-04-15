City Dogs Cleveland reunites pup from Georgia missing for 4 years with owner

CLEVELAND — Dogs are man's best friend, and a reunion between one dog at a Cleveland shelter and his owner after years apart proves that to be true.

City Dogs Cleveland took in a dog named Sam after police found him in the city and dropped him off at the shelter.

The shelter scanned Sam for a microchip and found a number on file. After calling the number, City Dogs Cleveland found out that Sam had been missing for four years—and was missing out of Georgia, hundreds of miles away.

Sam's owner, who now lives in Tennessee, made the long drive up to Cleveland to get Sam and the reunion was beautiful.

You can watch the heartwarming reunion below: