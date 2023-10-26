Cleveland's Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere celebrates major milestone

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A major milestone for a worldwide movement born right here in Cleveland.

This month, Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere, known by many simply as RAKE, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank caught up with its founder, Ricky Smith as he reflected on where it all began and looked ahead to the next chapter for his non-profit.

Homeless and living out of his car, which would eventually be repossessed, Smith found his path forward through helping others.

“Just trying to inspire the world and motivate the world,” said Smith.

Delivering random acts of kindness around Cleveland gave Smith the motivation and hope he needed in a make-or-break moment in his life.

“We’re not defined by the negative things that are going on in our life, that we could always pivot and turn,” said Smith.

That new direction would lead to the creation of Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere in 2013.

It didn’t take long for Smith, and his random pizza deliveries around town, to catch Mike’s attention.

“You were the first person to ever put me on air,” said Smith.

In the last decade, RAKE has brought together countless volunteers to assemble lunch bags to feed more than 1,000 neighbors in need every month or to collect socks for those experiencing homelessness.

“I know I’m one person, but it’s, it’s a whole tribe of us,” said Smith.

RAKE has also hosted book drives to benefit children’s hospitals across the country.

“I am who I am because of them,” said Smith.

However, among the many successful ways Smith has paid it forward, there has been pain.

Last year, he lost his sister to cancer, and once again, Smith found himself at a low point.

He found himself leaning into his nonprofit more to help with what is now a grieving process.

“A million percent, because life is hard, man. Life can be cruel and unfair,” said Smith.

Smith flipped the script on sorrow by bringing joy to those fighting for their lives.

“I just finished a 30-day, 30-city tour visiting cancer patients with American Cancer Society doing pop-up parties. So, DJ’ing, I learned how to do magic, standup, bingo, but just bringing a smile to some people that clearly need it most. I did it in my sister’s honor,” said Smith.

When Smith reflects on the last 10 years, his hometown is at the forefront.

He spoke about the role Cleveland played in those early days.

“It’s a little-known fact that I actually left Hollywood and I left my writing gigs at that time to come start a nonprofit out of here because I wanted the story to be there’s a guy from Cleveland that does kindness,” said Smith.

At the time, Smith said so much of the narrative surrounding Cleveland was negative, and his city needed the boost.

“We’re loyal people, we’re kind people, and sometimes nationally I don’t know why we get a bad rap. We’re such a kind place, and I always wanted that to be the story. I wanted my name, RAKE, and then Cleveland always associated with each other,” said Smith.

As for what’s next for RAKE?

“Until I’m done, I want to give more to the world until I have nothing left to give,” said Smith.

The Cleveland-based nonprofit plans to deliver 30,000 hot meals this holiday season, and continue delivering smiles, support, and a sense of hope.

As Smith proved, that hope can change a life.

“You can give that back to the world, I think that’s when you have a purpose and that to me is when life is best lived,” said Smith.