Feeding the community, one peanut butter and jelly at a time

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A lot of people grew up eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches because of how easy they are to make.

They are also a big part of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church outreach program.

Hunger in Northeast Ohio is an issue and the St. Ambrose Community has been doing something about it.

The Snider family makes at least 100 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches every week to help the cause.

"They need the help, so this is a tiny way for us to be able to help others and it also teaches my kids," Lani Snider said.

Altogether, the parish makes between 2,500 and 2,800 bagged lunches every week, complete with other goodies.

They call themselves the PB&J Brigade.

"Giving people an opportunity to take care of people is like peanut butter and jelly, in a good way, it just fits, it sticks together well," said St. Ambrose pastor Father Bob Stec.

If you're interested in helping, call 330-460-7300.