Greatness Cafe puts heart into their food

MASSILLON, Ohio — All it takes is a simple gesture at a cafe in Massillon to make a world of difference.

The Greatness Cafe inside the Massillon Museum lobby puts hungry youth first as a way to battle childhood hunger.

All kids have to do is put their hands on their hearts when they walk in to notify an employee they're hungry.

The worker will then offer free food and something to drink.

The owner has made this change to his business with hungry kids in mind.

"I hope people look at this initiative as opportunities to not only come together as a community but help one another," owner Cyrus Ausar said.

This initiative is available for anyone under the age of 18.

The cafe is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.