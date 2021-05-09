Local Girl Scouts troop collecting items to help children in foster care

CLEVELAND — A local Girl Scouts troop is working together to help make a difference in the community, collecting items to donate to area foster care agencies to help children in need.

Troop 71458 put together a service project to collect new pieces of luggage to donate to children going through the foster care system.

The goal of the troop is to collect at least 100 pieces of new luggage in hopes they will help kids feel better about their experiences while in foster care.

"We are collecting duffle bags, suitcases, just to give the kids a little bit of dignity, self-esteem, make them comfortable during their transitions," said Zayna Durrah-Makupson, Troop 71458 Leader.

The Girl Scouts troop is collecting items until Sunday and those looking to help can contact the troop via Facebook here.