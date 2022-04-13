Miracle League allows those with disabilities to enjoy America's favorite pastime

MEDINA, Ohio — The great game of baseball is something that should be accessible to everyone and the Miracle League makes sure of that.

The league provides an opportunity for individuals with physical and mental disabilities to enjoy the game.

Brock Svenson is in the league and his father, Burt, is his coach.

"He loves it, and he loves coming out to hit. He doesn't like fielding too much but he likes hitting," Burt Svenson said.

The league had a new baseball field added to Sam Masi Park.

"Everything that's been done here so far its been amazing, this is my eight-year, seven-year coaching and it's amazing the job that Ken has done," Svenson said.

The league leaders said that satisfaction is specifically their mission.

"That's to make a safe, friendly, happy place to come and play baseball where you're accepted for your skills and we accept all players," coach Ken Richardson said.

The league has been around since 2012 and has more than 100 players. They're looking forward to attracting more players.

"We just have a system where it's like a community gathering, rather than just a baseball game. We fill up the bleachers, they cheer and we have so much fun," Richardson said.