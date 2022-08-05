Northeast Ohio couple has one epic proposal story

ELYRIA, Ohio — Earlier this week, one Northeast Ohio woman got the proposal of a lifetime.

Ashley and Joe have been together for seven years, so when he came to her friends asking for their help, they sprang into action.

She showed up at a bridal house in Elyria, thinking she was modeling for some marketing photos and wasn't suspicious of all the decorations, desserts, or live musicians.

Ashley finally started to catch on when she realized Joe had written a letter on the backdrop of the altar.



Their friend Katrina said Ashley and Joe have the biggest hearts and have saved the lives of three rescue dogs.

"Twilight" actor Kellan Lutz recorded a special video for the couple.

"Marriage is just the coolest freakin' thing. Sometimes it's hard, but it's worth it. And you guys are a team for the rest of your lives. So get to it, plan the wedding, get married and have fun. Proud of you guys!" Lutz said in the video.

Ashley is a huge fan of the "Twilight" series, so that video was the icing on the wedding cake.

All the decorations, flowers, hair and make-up were donated by local vendors just wanting to make a special moment even better.

You can see more photos on the photographer's blog post here.

