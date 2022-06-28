Smiling daisy brightens Canton family's day

CANTON, Ohio — The sight of a flower brings a collection of emotions, and one of those is joy. It’s what Katie Kent-Horton felt when she spotted a daisy smiling at her when she dropped off her daughter at her parent's home in Canton.

"And I got into the car, and I'm like 'I've got to take a picture of this,'" said Kent-Horton, a mother of two who lives in Louisville, to News 5 media partner The Canton Repository. "You don't see flowers that have faces every day."

Courtesy Katie- Kent Horton. A smiling daisy spotted outside a Canton home.

The daisy had two divot-like spots that may have been removed by bees. A line was left that looked like a mouth. Kent-Horton said she didn’t do anything to alter the daisy.

"I think it's cool. I think it's a botanical miracle," Kent-Horton said.

Her father, Mike Kent, said he probably wouldn’t have noticed the smiling daisy if his daughter hadn’t spotted it.

Read the full story here.

