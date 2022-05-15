Time to shine: Ohio Miss Amazing pageant crowns new queens

Pageantry is helping girls and young women with disabilities unlock their potential here in Northeast Ohio.

The Ohio Miss Amazing pageant crowned some new queens Saturday night.

The event gave them an opportunity to get on stage and build self-esteem. Organizers say this helps participants challenge themselves and take pride in who they are and reap the benefits when they get a chance to shine.

"This is the aspect of their lives they are missing, this is the social aspect. They get out, they meet other girls that are nonjudgemental, girls from all walks of life. They form friendships. It's like a big sisterhood for them," said Troy Sutton, director, Ohio Miss Amazing.

Our colleague and friend, News 5's very own Mike Brookbank, was an emcee for this special event.

This event always inspires me — as these young women proudly show the world what they *can* do despite their disabilities. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WH61cPXi9t — Mike Brookbank (@brookbanktv) May 14, 2022

